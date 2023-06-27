Garba Shehu Defends Buhari’s Approach To Subsidy





Former presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, yesterday explained why it took President Bola Ahmed Tinubu weeks to remove petrol subsidy when immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, couldn’t do so for years and failed to ask the right question.

In a statement he issued, the former senior special assistant on media and publicity reminded Nigerians of the massive electricity subsidy, the fraudulent fertilizer subsidy, the Hajj/Christian Pilgrim subsidies, diesel subsidy, aviation fuel subsidy, LPFO, Kerosene, cooking gas and the other subsidy policies the Buhari administration found in place, and put them firmly on the ground.

“For those with short memories, many of those subsidies were all in place when President Buhari was elected into office in 2015. All those in place were gone by May 2023, including the annual fertilizer subsidy that weighed 60-100 billion Naira (that’s trillion naira in about 10 years). Yes, you read that right; heavy on the federal budget each year”…





Source: Leadership Newspaper