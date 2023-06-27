JUST-IN: Tinubu Returns To Lagos From UK Ahead Eid-el-Kabir





President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday evening, landed in Lagos from London, just in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations scheduled for Wednesday.

Tinubu’s Presidential Jet touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, where he was give a warm welcome from a crowd of eager supporters eagerly awaiting his arrival.

The journey marked the end of his week-long trip to Paris, where he participated in the New Global Financing Pact Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Additionally, Tinubu made a brief stop in London, United Kingdom for a private visit.





Source: Leadership Newspaper