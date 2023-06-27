Matawalle Didn’t Steal Zamfara Money, Says Spokesman





The Spokesperson to the former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who is also a former adviser on Urban Planning, Comrade Anas Abdullahi Kaura, has denied allegations that his principal stole the state funds while in office.

Kaura was reacting to a report alleging that his boss, Matawallen Maradun, squandered and pocketed money from the state’s treasury.

The spokesman said the campaign of calumny and character assasination against Matawalle were the handiwork of people he described as naysayers, who will stop at nothing but to tarnish the good image of his principal.

LEADERSHIP reports that a group of individuals had on Monday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the former governor over alleged misappropriation of N70billion.

But, speaking in defence of his principal, Kaura said the allegations were unfounded, adding that Matawalle governed Zamfara State with a clean hands.

He noted that those who don’t want the progress of the state were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper