NDIC Sensitises Students On Savings Culture In Kwara





In an attempt to catch them young, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) yesterday organised a workshop for secondary school students in Ilorin, Kwara State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the workshop was organised by the NDIC to mark 2023 Financial Literacy Day. Participants at the event were drawn from six public secondary schools in the state. The annual programme was part of the 2023 Global Financial Literacy Day organised by NDIC to sensitise school children on financial knowledge.

The zonal controller of NDIC in the state, Alhaji Hamza Kangiwa who spoke on the theme: “Plan Your Money, Plant Your Future”, said that financial literacy will instill an early understanding of the significance of building a solid financial foundation and achieving financial stability and success from a young age.

He said financial literacy is vital for the achievement of financial stability, and essential to ensure that everyone has the necessary tools to manage their finances…





Source: Leadership Newspaper