Sallah: Ex-Commissioner Seeks Support For Otu Administration In Cross River 





Ahead of Eid-el-Kabir festival, which to be marked by muslims across the globe on June 28, a former Cross River State Commissioner for Inter-governmental Affairs under former Governor Ben Ayade, Alhaji Adamu Musa Uba, has solicited support from the Muslim community in the state for the administration of Governor Bassey Edet Otu, so that he can move the state forward.

Adamu made the call during a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP in Calabar on the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In his words of goodwill to Governor Otu and the Muslim community in Cross River State to mark the Eid-el-Kabir, Uba canvassed for support of Muslims resident in in the State for Governor Otu.

Uba, who was the first non-indigenous Commissioner in the State, urged all the Muslim faithful not to relent in putting thier weight behind Otu so that he can succeed in the revival of the socio-economic life of residents of the state.

While charging the Muslim community in the state to support programmes and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper