Stakeholders Hail Relocation Of Imo Election Tribunal To Nasarawa





Cross section of Imo people and political leaders under the umbrella of Imo Political Stakeholders Forum have lauded the decision of the President Court of Appeal and Imo Election Petition Tribunal Judges to relocate its sitting from Owerri to Nasarawa State.

The National/state Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting at the old High Court premises, Owerri, Imo State capital, at the weekend, relocated to the High Court Complex, ppposite Shopping Malls, Mararaba Nyanya in Nasarawa State.

The Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri branch, Daniel Odiba, disclosed this in a statement.

The statement reads in part, “This is to notify all lawyers, litigants and the general public that the National/state Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, Owerri, Imo State, has been relocated to the High Court Complex, Opposite Shopping Malls, Mararaba Nyanya, Nasarawa State.”

Reacting to the development, the Forum in a statement by its leader, Amb.Sam Nwandu,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper