Stakeholders Seek Suspension Of Planned Electricity Tariff Increase





Nigerians and indeed businesses may experience financial implosion if reports of electricity tariff increase reflects the percentage being circulated and reported in the media.

Stakeholders and other concerned Nigerians have warned of possible socio-economic consequences of such a decision.

Though from an investment point of view some players said the removal of subsidy could encourage more investment and provide more jobs.

This is as Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) retracted its earlier decision to implement the increase on electricity tariff by July 1, 2023.

In a Twitter post on Monday the company advised the public to disregard the circulating communication, regarding the review of electricity tariffs.

“Be informed that no approval for such increments has been received. We regret any inconvenience,” it said.

Recall that the company had hinted on an upward review of the electricity tariff which according to the management will be influenced by the fluctuating…





Source: Leadership Newspaper