Wagner Chief, Prigozhin, Denies Plot To Topple Putin





Head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has recorded an 11-minute audio message on Monday, where he denied his “march for justice” was to topple Russian President Vladimir Putin after leading Saturday’s mutiny.

In it he said his men headed to Moscow to “hold to account” those leaders he blamed for “mistakes” in the Ukraine war.

The rebellion was halted when the group for whatever reason decided to halt their march to the Russian capital, which Putin has described as “a stab in the back” by the militant group, which has been his ally.

Prigozhin agreed to leave Russia for Belarus after calling off his troops while his current whereabouts are unknown.

Saturday’s rebellion was “a challenge to its stability”, according to Russia’s prime minister who called for unity.

Moscow’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu is shown on state TV visiting troops fighting in Ukraine.

The mutiny was a direct challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin and has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper