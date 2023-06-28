2023 Poll: INEC, EU Observers Disagree Over Conduct Of Presidential Election





The European Union Election Observer Mission to the 2023 general election in Nigeria (EU EOM) declared yesterday that the February 25 presidential election was marred due to multiple failures by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the EU, the operational failures on the part of INEC were due to operational deficiencies and lack of transparency, among others.

But in a swift reaction to the EU report, INEC defended the conduct of the 2023 polls, insisting that irrespective of the challenges, there were many positives in the election.

The EU chief observer and head of the delegation, Barry Andrews, told a news conference in Abuja while presenting the Mission’s final report on the election that the “election exposed enduring systemic weakness and therefore signal a need for further legal and operational reforms to enhance transparency, inclusiveness, and accountability”.

Although he noted some improvements in the conduct of the election,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper