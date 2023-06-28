Abbas’ Choice Of Aides Evidence Of Readiness To Succeed – NASS Group





A leadership support group for the 10th National Assembly has hailed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (PhD) over his recent appointment of 35 personal aides to assist him in the discharge of his legislative duties.

The Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, in a statement on Monday, had stated that the new appointees were charged by Abbas to discharge their duties in compliance with the new schedule of duties in the office of the Speaker with utmost commitment to the implementation of the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives.

On the list were Engr. Jamil Ahmed Muhammed (Chief of Staff, Administration), Dr. Dunkwu Chamberlain (Deputy Chief of Staff, Legislative), Hon. Ahmed Dayyabu Safana (Special Adviser, Special Duties), Dr Hamisu Ibrahim Kubau (Special Adviser, Political Matters), Bar Samuel Ajayi (Special Assistant, Legal Matters), Bar Osazee Melody Ogudijie (Special Assistant, Legislative Matters),…





Source: Leadership Newspaper