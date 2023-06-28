Akpabio, Sani Musa, Opeyemi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu





Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Niger East Senator Sani Musa and Ekiti Central Senator Bamidele Opeyemi have called on Nigerians to rally round President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In their separate Sallah messages they personally signed, the lawmakers asked Nigerians to give the present administration the needed support to excel.

Bamidele said that no nation parading the emblem of religious fanaticism would ever achieve prosperity, saying that time has ripped for people of diverse religious inclinations to focus on the project Nigeria and exhibit their desires to contribute to its radical development.

“I congratulate all Muslim Umma on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir. As we celebrate, let us remember that we have a duty to make this country safe and prosperous for all of us and this can only be accomplished with unanimity of purpose and convergence of thoughts and ideas.

“President Tinubu came with the popular mantra of a Renewed Hope and this has started manifesting by the deft…





Source: Leadership Newspaper