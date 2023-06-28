EFCC Secures Conviction Of 3 Internet Fraudsters, Forfeiture Of N7m, Car In Oyo





The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned and secured the conviction of three internet fraudsters, Yusuf Nurudeen Mayowa, Alloy Wisdom Chibuzor and Muheez Adeshina Ayomide before an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan.

Yusuf was arraigned on a one count charge “aiding the Commission of felony to wit: obtaining property by false pretences”, contrary to Sections 7(b) and 419 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000, while Chibuzor and Ayomide were arraigned on one count charge each for personation, contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Upon their arraignments before Justice Ladiran Akintola, they all pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them.

Consequently, prosecution counsel, Samsuddeen Bashir and Mabas Mabur reviewed the cases and tendered several documentary evidence that were admitted and marked as exhibits. They prayed the court to convict…





Source: Leadership Newspaper