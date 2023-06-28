Eid-el-Kabir: APC Urges Patience, Sacrifice For Tinubu To Revive Nigeria





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has implored Nigerians to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice and patience as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu takes some courageous and decisive steps to reposition the country for rapid economic growth.

In a Sallah message issued by its national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, the governing party felicitated with Nigerians, especially Muslim faithfuls noting that the Eid al-Adha, which is a feast of sacrifice, is symbolic.

The statement noted: “Eid al-Adha, otherwise known as Eid-el-Kabir or the Feast of Sacrifice, is a highly symbolic Islamic tradition and celebration that commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command.

“Aside its significance of personal sacrifice, it also underscores Allah’s infinite capacity and willingness to divinely provide for mankind.

“This year’s celebration remarkably coincides with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper