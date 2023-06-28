NECA Seeks Private Sector Inclusion In FG Policy Formulation





The Director General of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde

has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to involve the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in policy formulation in order to fast track economic growth.

Citing the contribution recorded in the past in GDP, despite the odds, as reason for his call, Oyerinde reminded Mr President that if non-oil sector stood at N2.57 trillion in 2022 with a growth rate of growth of 19.6% for the whole year; share of oil export to total export was recorded at 76.74% in 2022, with share non-oil to total export stood at 9.54% in 2022, contribution of oil sector to GDP was 5.67% in 2022; and non-oil sector contribution to GDP was 94.33% in 2022, then the sector can play a major role in restoration of the economy in 2023.

During a press briefing organised by NECA to sensitise the public towards its planned summit, Oyerinde urged the federal government to demonstrate its true commitment to national…





Source: Leadership Newspaper