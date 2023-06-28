Tinubu Will Address Infrastructural Deficit – Shettima 





The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima has assured that prompt attention will be given by the Tinubu administration towards addressing the infrastructural deficits in the country.

Vice President Shettima gave the assurance on Wednesday when he paid a Sallah homage to the Shehu of Borno, HRH, Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi in Maiduguri.

According to a statement by his media office, the VP said all the infrastructural challenges in the country will be addressed including the Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa and well as Damboa roads in Borno State.

The Vice President who spoke with journalists after paying homage said, “we went with His Excellency, the Governor to pay homage to the Royal Highness, the Shehu of Borno. He raised some very poignant issues facing the society, especially with regards to infrastructural deficit.

“We conveyed to him the best wishes from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Shehu talked about issues concerning the roads that should be immediately address, especially…





Source: Leadership Newspaper