Zamfara Govt Sacks Perm Secs, District Heads Appointed By Matawalle





The Zamfara State government said it has embarked on some reforms to correct what it described as four years of mismanagement of the state’s resources by the immediate-past administration of Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle.

Speaking at a press conference in Gusua, the State capital on Tuesday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Malam Abubakar Nakwada, said: “The purpose of this conference is to throw light on some of the activities of the immediate-past administration of the former Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, which greatly imperilled the state institutions, wreaked havoc on the state’s economy and rolled back some of the progress made since the creation of Zamfara State in 1996.”

The SSG announced the dissolution of new districts created in December 2022 and ordered the immediate suspension of the affected district and village heads.

The government also ordered a “return to status quo ante” even as it also directed the sack of permanent secretaries…





Source: Leadership Newspaper