11 Killed In Edo Road Accident





Eleven persons died on Thursday while eight others sustained injuries in a ghastly accident that happened along the Edo state section of the Benin-Lagos expressway involving a Toyota Hiace 18 seater bus and a truck belonging to Dangote.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the accident happened around 11am at the Ovia river which is notorious for accidents due to a failed section of the road and the bridge by the river.

It was gathered that a truck heading towards Benin from Lagos on top speed rammed into the bus that was said to have slowed down at the failed portion of the road after brushing the back side of a Kia vehicle killing 11 persons on the spot and injuring several others.

An eye witness said the “Toyota Hiace bus going to the East enroute Edo state slowed down at the bad portion of the Ovia river bridge but Dangote truck that was on top speed rammed into the bus, killing the passengers”

Some occupants of the bus and victims were coming from Lagos after attending a programme…





Source: Leadership Newspaper