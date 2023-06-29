Alleged Blasphemy: CAN Condemns Barbaric Killing Of Butcher In Sokoto





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the brutal killing of Usman Buda, a butcher, by religious extremists in Sokoto state.

CAN in a statement signed by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, extended its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

The Christian association stated that according to reports reaching them, Buda was brutally murdered over an alleged blasphemous comment.

“CAN firmly believe in the freedom of religion and the peaceful expression of beliefs. We, therefore, denounce any form of violence or jungle justice in the name of religion.

“This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for increased efforts to foster religious tolerance, peace, and unity in our diverse society.

“CAN will continue to advocate for the protection of all citizens’ rights, regardless of their religious affiliations. We urge religious leaders and followers to promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence for a harmonious Nigeria. Our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper