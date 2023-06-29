Buhari Denies Telling Tinubu to Stop Investigating Ex-Appointees





Former President Muhammadu Buhari has vehemently denied claims circulating on social media suggesting that he requested his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to refrain from investigating certain former officials from his government.

Labeling the reports as “fake news,” Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement urged the public not to engage with or give credence to such unfounded information.

According to Shehu, Buhari has deliberately chosen to keep a low profile and avoid drawing attention to himself in order to prevent any distractions for the new administration.

Seeking solitude, he said the former President initially returned to his hometown of Daura but found the desired tranquility elusive due to the constant stream of visitors.

Consequently, Shehu said the former president relocated to a more secluded location, hoping to find the much needed rest he aspired for.

Shehu reiterated the importance of dismissing these baseless claims, emphasizing the need to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper