CSO Condemns Delta Communities’ Protest To EFCC Against Okowa





The national executive of the Coalition Of Civil Society Organisations for Peace and Unity of Nigeria ( CCSOPUN), has condemned in strong terms the protest of the Association of Oil and Gas Producing Communities of Delta State, who went to EFCC demanding for the probe of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The coalition who spoke in Abuja after another meeting held on 26th June 2023, on the state of the nation quarterly review among other issues, called on EFCC, other relevant agencies of government and the general public to disregard the black market lies cooked and peddled by the ‘mischief workers’ who go by the name of Oil and Gas Producing Communities of Delta State in order to tarnish the good name and unblemished character of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the former governor of Delta State.

It stressed that from 2015 to 2023 administration of Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State government invested over N3.7trillion intorural and urban infrastructural development and women and youth…





Source: Leadership Newspaper