Despite Shrinking Income, Muslims Celebrate Sallah In Style





Not even the shrinking disposable income of Nigerians was enough to stop Muslim faithful from celebrating this year’s Eid-el- Kabir with the attendant pomp and pageantry.

LEADERSHIP checks yesterday revealed that the Muslim faithful in the country were able to make do with the little they had to make the celebrations remarkable.

In recent times, petrol subsidy removal has increased transportation fare and other logistics, coupled with high inflation, which has also hiked expenses at a time income has remained unchanged.

This has drastically shrinked the disposable income of people to buy their choice goods and assets, leaving the citizens with no option than to let go of many expenses.

While this rubbed off on the quantity and quality of what was to be bought, it still did not deter people from celebrating in the festive period.

To this end, people still travelled to their villages for Sallah despite the increase in transport fares.

At Ibadan Motor Park, Obalende, transport fare…





Source: Leadership Newspaper