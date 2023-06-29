Don’t Drag ACF Into Kogi Politics,  Members Tell Aduku





Key members of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have warned the new chairman of the group, Chief Gabriel Aduku, to desist from dragging the ACF into his personal political warfare in Kogi State or risk being removed from office.

The members from several Arewa states said the forum was formed among others, to promote the development, unity, peace and prosperity of the North as an entity, while having a healthy relationship with other areas of the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, titled: “Stop Using ACF For Your Political Fights in Kogi State” and jointly signed by

Dr. Asha Manga, the governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) n the just-concluded elections; Alhaji Sadiq Bulama, member, Borno State/secretary to the immediate past chairman of ACF, among others, the Arewa leaders said the ACF was never meant to be a divisive political tool in the hands of an individual or a few to use for their local political fights.

“They said, “This press release is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper