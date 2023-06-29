JUST-IN: Tinubu In Ogun, Meets Awujale, Alake





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Ogun State on separate visits to two prominent traditional rulers in the State.

The President will be meeting the Alake of Egba Land, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, the State capital, and the Awujale of Ijebu Land in Ijebu-Ode.

The President’s chopper landed at exactly 10:18am at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu Ode. He was accompanied by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

On hand to receive the President were a former governor of the State, Olusegun Osoba, and incumbent State governor, Dapo Abiodun, among others.

LEADERSHIP recalled that the president’s last visit to the state was in January this year when his presidential campaign trail stormed the state. He visited the four paramount rulers in the state then as the presidential flag bearer of his party, the All Progressives…





Source: Leadership Newspaper