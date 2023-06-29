NNPCL GCEO Kyari Pays Sallah Homage To President Tinubu In Lagos





The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC-L), Mallam Mele Kyari, on Thursday, visited President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos, in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Kyari, who disclosed this in a post on his Twitter handle, said he visited the President along with the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Folashodun Shonubi.

The NNPCL boss expressed joy for the privilege to pay homage to the President, adding that Sallah is a day of reaffirmation by the faithful to sacrifice or give off the most coveted of possessions to please Allah.

Kyari wrote, “Privileged to pay Sallah homage to Mr President alongside Ag. Gov CBN. A day of reaffirmation by the faithfuls to sacrifice or give off the most coveted of possessions to please Allah and by implication for the common good… and to ultimately be grateful for all the favours of Allah and secure the infinite mercy of Allah. Eid…







Source: Leadership Newspaper