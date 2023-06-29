Nothern Coalition Berates Ude Over Allegations Against Gbajabiamila, Seyi Tinubu, Jack Rich





A coalition of Civil Society Organisations on the platform of the Northern Youth Initiative for Peace and Good Governance (NYIPGG), has asked Nigerians to ignore the allegations by one Jackson Ude against some prominent Nigerians, describing him as an attention-seeking person.

Ude had raised different allegations against some persons around President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which include the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, and a former APC presidential aspirant and philanthropist, Mr. Jack Rich.

In a statement released Thursday in Abuja, the Convener of the Northern group, Alhaji Umar Faruk Lawal, warned Jackson Ude to desist from raising baseless allegations against prominent Nigerians, who had worked to build their reputation.

While describing the allegations against Gbajabiamila, Jack Rich and Seyi Tinubu as baseless and lies, the group threatened not to allow such propaganda go scot-free next time.

The statement reads: “Following the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper