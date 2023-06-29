Sahara Group Partners Varsity To Promote Sustainability In Kenya





Sahara Group and the University of Nairobi are working towards establishing a partnership aimed at involving more young Kenyans in the nation’s march towards sustainability.

Both organisations met at the University’s corporate affairs division in Nairobi to chart a course for a sustainable future in Kenya through collaboration that will focus on giving students mainstream participation.

The partnership will prioritise using innovation challenges, Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contests, creative writing and debate competitions, and thought leadership platforms to facilitate generational sustainability in Kenya.

Speaking following the meeting in Nairobi, head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, said the partnership would be driven by the Sahara Group Foundation, Sahara’s directorate for sustainability, and Asharami Synergy Limited, the energy conglomerate’s downstream company in Kenya.

“Sahara Group is on a mission to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper