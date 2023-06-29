Still On The New Electricity Act





Nigeria’s industrialisation quest has largely failed at the feet of poor power supply over the decades. For a country with a population of over 200 million, the electricity sector boasts of just about 13,000 megawatts of installed generating capacity but only about 4,000 megawatts are distributed daily due to largely obsolete transmission and distribution facilities. It is no surprise, then that there are frequent power outages, load shedding and occasional grid collapses which have had a negative impact on households and businesses across the country.

It is probably in recognition of the critical nature and strategic importance of electricity to the nation that barely 10 days into his administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assented to the Electricity Act 2023.The Act will replace the Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act of 2005.

By the provisions of the new law, it will hopefully, provide a framework to guide the post-privatisation phase of the Nigerian Electricity…





Source: Leadership Newspaper