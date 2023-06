 Sultan To Political Leaders: Shed Your Extravagant Lifestyle For Nigeria’s Sake

Nigerian leaders have been enjoined to stop their extravagant lifestyles and work hard to ease the poor living conditions of ordinary Nigerians.

This call was made yesterday by the leader of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar (III), in an Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians.

The Sultan, who declared that Nigeria is at a crossroads in every ramification considering the challenges facing the country, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other new leaders to do everything possible as fast as they can to make life easier for the Nigerian masses.

JNI, in a statement issued by its secretary general, Prof. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, to felicitate with Muslims on Eid-el-Kabir, expressed concern at the continuous deteriorating condition of the average Nigerian due to extreme poverty and high level of inflation.

The statement reads in part: “On this joyous occasion, JNI would like to extend its felicitations to the new leaders at all levels in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper