Wike Delivered Tinubu, Fit To Lead Rivers APC – Party Chieftain





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State Iyke Ejie has described as untrue the claims by some “unscrupulous and feckless” persons that former governor Nyesom Wike did not work for the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election in the state.

In a press statement he issued in Abuja, yesterday, Ejie appealed to the people of the state to disregard the claims of one Mr Austin Wokocha, saying it was baseless.

He said the former chief of staff to the governor, who doubles as the authentic APC leader in Rivers State at a news briefing in Port Harcourt, on behalf of the Rivers State authentic APC called on Wike to cross over and lead the state APC amid rumours of Wike’s anticipated detection

Ejie said, “Wike, like any other person, has the constitutional rights to belong to any political party. And the authentic APC members agreed that Wike should join the party and lead them as a man of vision.

