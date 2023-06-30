ASUU Kicks Against NUC Curriculum Design





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has kicked against the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS), designed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The Union said the curriculum is a threat to quality university education and an erosion of powers of the university Senate in Nigerian universities.

ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a press statement on Friday, said it was inexplicable that NUC pre-packaged 70 per cent CCMAS contents were being imposed on the Nigerian University System.

He added that the University Senates, who are statutorily responsible for academic programme development, were left to work on only 30 per cent, while noting that there were growing concerns about the numerous shortcomings and gross inadequacies of the CCMAS documents.

“ASUU is not unaware that setting academic standards and assuring quality in the NUS is within the remit of the NUC. Section 10(1) of the Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment…





Source: Leadership Newspaper