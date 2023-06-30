Best Romantic Comedy Movies Of All Time





MOONSTRUCK

In what might be Cher’s best acting performance, she stars as a young widow living with her Italian American family in Brooklyn Heights. She plans to get re-married, but things get complicated when she meets her fiancé’s brother (Nicholas Cage).

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

This story about “love at second sight” goes to show that sometimes The one arrives when we’ve let our guard down. Or anyway, that’s what Lucy (Sandra Bullock) comes to understand as she gets to know Jack (Bill Pullman) while pretending to be his comatose brother’s fiancée. Yes, you read that right.

LOVE AND BASKETBALL

In this story, Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps play next-door-neighbors who fall for each other. But their ambitions get in the way of their romance, since they both strive to play professional basketball.

SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD

Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) meets his dream girl, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), but must first defeat her seven evil exes…





Source: Leadership Newspaper