Cuba To Host 21st Edition Of ASSITEJ World Congress 2024





The city of Havana, Cuba will host the twenty-first edition of ASSITEJ World Congress 2024, from May 24 to June 1.

Themed Voices Of A New World, the festival focuses on the fact that people should begin to think of the world and art as the union of different, nuanced voices. It is based on the observation that children and youth of the world today are increasingly demanding for more spaces to express themselves poetically, and make he art they practice, a tool for real transformation.

Cuban Theatre for Young Audience and the ministry of culture believe that it is up to artists to hear the emerging voices and give them the space they need, and to empower their points of views through performances, dialogues, panels and interdisciplinary encounters.

Interested participants can apply for the festival via three routes: submissions of Professional Exchange Programme Sessions, Conference Papers, and Productions/Performances.

Participants can submit proposals for professional programme





Source: Leadership Newspaper