DHQ Gives Senior Military Officers Deadline To Retire





The Defence Headquarters has ordered senior military officers with seniority on commission above that of the current service chiefs to retire latest by July 3, 2023.

This is following reports that some senior officers who are not comfortable with the appointment of Service Chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are refusing to retire to give room for command and control.

President Tinubu had on 19 June, 2023 retired service chiefs who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari and replaced them with new ones.

A letter spotted by LEADERSHIP but not confirmed asked the senior military officers to put in papers for retirement latest July 3, 2023.

The letter dated 26 June 2023 signed by Major General Y. Yahaya onbehalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj Gen Christopher Musa read “It would be recalled that the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently appointed new CDS and Service Chiefs on 19…





Source: Leadership Newspaper