I’m Leaving Military Bigger, Stronger, More Capable – Irabor





Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor says he was leaving the Armed Forces of Nigeria bigger, stronger and more capable to contain national security threats.

Irabor stated this in his valedictory speech at the Pulling out parade as he bowed out of service after 37 years to the nation and 29 months as the 17th Chief of Defence Staff.

“I feel greatly honoured today to address this August gathering on my retirement and ceremonial pull out from the Armed Forces of Nigeria after 37 years of unblemished service to our dear nation and having served as the Chief of Defence Staff in the past 29 months.

“I make bold to say that I’m leaving the armed forces of Nigeria today, bigger, stronger and more capable to deliver on its constitutional mandate and national security functions” he said.

He former Defence Chief said national security for a diverse country like Nigeria was not easy but not impossible.

Source: Leadership Newspaper