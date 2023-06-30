Investing In Water Treatment Plant Business





Water is an essential nutrient that living organisms, including humans cannot do without, hence, optimal hydration is a key component for good health. Studies have showed that water accounts for about 60 per cent of an adult’s body weight.

With this in mind, it is sad to know that 86 per cent of Nigerian households do not treat water before drinking, a report by Fitnigerian.com has revealed, even as it disclosed that 77.3 per cent of Nigerians’ household drinking water is contaminated by bacteria (especially E coli bacteria).

Unsafe water sources are the cause of 7.34 per cent of deaths in Nigeria, the report added. This is where the business comes in, as many households in Nigeria would need to treat their water to prevent sickness or death.

What is involved in treating water?

Water systems often use a series of water treatment steps that include coagulation, flocculation, sedimentation, filtration, and disinfection, the Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)…





Source: Leadership Newspaper