NDLEA Seizes Illicit Drugs, Convicts 103 In Bauchi





A total of 1,289.153 kilograms of different classes of drugs were seized by the Bauchi State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) within the past ten months.

The agency was also able to arrest 372 drug offenders and successfully prosecuted and convicted 103 of them with 31 other cases still pending in Court, while 73 drug users were counselled and rehabilitated, majority of them through brief preventions.

The agency commander, Ali Aminu while speaking with journalists in Bauchi said, “It is also worthy of note to mention that the Command discovered and harvested Cannabis farm at Digare, Alkaleri local government of the state in conjunction with 33 Artillery Nigerian Army.”

Aminu stated that they also discovered cannabis farms in Dafa Tuwo village, Darazo LGA, Tsangayar Njeri, Ningi LGA as well as a cannabis farm at Giade town, Giade local government.

Source: Leadership Newspaper