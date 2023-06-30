Nigerian Man Bags Distinction In Construction From UK Varsity





A 39-year-old Nigerian Man, Biliyaminu Awokseyet Joseph has bagged a master’s with distinction in construction project management from Edinburgh Napier University, Scotland, United Kingdom.

Joseph, a graduate of civil Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, bagged the meritorious Distinction in Masters of Science after a thorough assessment by the University’s examination board.

The University’s academic registrar congratulated Joseph for the feat which was obtained through hard work.

The letter reads: “Congratulations, you have successfully completed your programme and the programme board of examiners has great pleasure in awarding you Masters of Science with Distinction in construction project management. We wish you every success in your future career” the letter reads.

Joseph hails from Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria.





Source: Leadership Newspaper