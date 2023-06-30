Railway Track Vandals Tried To Bribe Us With N5m – Army





Troops of 4 Special Forces Command of the Nigerian Army, Doma, Nasarawa State, have revealed that suspected railway track vandals offered them N5m for their free passage.

Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 4 Special Forces Command Major Joseph Adekunke Afolasade who disclosed this on Friday, while handing over the suspects to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Doma, Nasarawa State, said his men however turned down the offer.

LEADERSHIP WEEKEND reports that 12 suspected vandals arrested by the troops in two operations in the state, were handed over to the state command of the NSCDC during the event.

Major Afolasade said five of the suspects were nabbed during a routine patrol by the troops at an abandoned railway station between Keana and Obi local government areas of the state.

According to him, the suspects were loading the vandalized rail tracks in two trucks when they were apprehended by officers and men of the command.

He said another set of seven…





Source: Leadership Newspaper