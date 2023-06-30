Reflect Gender Equity In Appointments, APC Chieftain Tells Tinubu





A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Mrs Veronica Adesotu, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ensure that women were well represented in his administration.

Adesotu, who is the initiator of APC Female Aspirants 2022/2023 Forum made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

She said by doing so, Tinubu would offer women the opportunity to effectively contribute their quota to the country’s development.

Adesotu said APC Female Aspirants Forum had in its fold women with high intellectual capacity who were ready to unleash their intellect and positive energy for the growth of the nation.

She also said their inclusion in the cabinet and other key positions was critical to move the country forward and to deliver Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

She said that loyal APC female members believed that Tinubu would emerge victorious in the Feb.25 election even when some people in his political fold doubted his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper