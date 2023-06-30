Scholars Pay Tribute To Prof Oso





Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) has described late Prof. Lai Oso as a knowledge builder and a scholar who made scholars out of scholars.

Prof. Umaru Pate, President, ACSPN, said this during a condolence visit by delegates of ACSPN to late Oso’s residence at Sagamu, Ogun yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Oso, aged 67, died in a car accident on June 24, while returning from a conference at the Delta State University, Abraka.

He was a professor of Communications at the Lagos State University (LASU).

Pate who is also the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Kashere, Gombe commiserated with the deceased wife, Bimbola Oso, the children and the entire family.

The ACSPN president who was represented by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Lanre Arogundade, urged the family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a life of total service to humanity through his academic and public interest pursuits.

Source: Leadership Newspaper