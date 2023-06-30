The Day The Earth Swallowed My Mother…





On this day, seven years ago, the earth opened up and swallowed my mother, since then, it has been years of excruciating loneliness filed with biting void. She left and since then, it’s been days without warmth- she left with the greater part of me. Of all the years she was gone, she had consistently visited me in my sleep- of all these nocturnal visits, only once I saw her angry. In that vexed visit, she scolded me for my excessive mourning, my gloom, and my overwhelming grief. I could feel the searing intensity of her anger. From that moment on, I ceased to drown in sorrow, and with each subsequent visit, my mother appeared in her finest attire, radiating smiles of sheer joy. In my most recent encounter, just a few days ago, I saw her attending the mosque in my dream. In my slumber, I cried out in confusion, questioning how someone who was proclaimed deceased could be alive in my dreams, devoutly observing Salat. Yet, no answer came forth to alleviate my bewilderment.

My mother…





Source: Leadership Newspaper