Tinubu Willing To Sacrifice For Nigerians, Says APC Deputy National Chair





Deputy National Chairman (South) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Emma Eneukwu, has urged Nigerians to appreciate President Bola Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for the good of all.

“The spirit of willingness to sacrifice as exhibited by President Tinubu is for the overall interest of the country,” Eneukwu said on Wednesday in Enugu in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians.

He noted that Nigeria is in a period where everyone is required to make fruitful adjustments, regardless of how painful it could be to make the nation progress.

According to him, this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration comes with renewed hope and assurance of a better Nigeria because we now have a president who is determined to leverage on achievements of his predecessor to make the country a safe haven.

“As we all know this event is one that is used to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his sons as an act of obedience to God’s command.

“It is a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper