Afam Power Station Host Communities Decry Speed Of Road Project

The 19-kilometre Afam-Oyigbo road, which is being reconstructed by the Rivers State government, was flagged-off in December 2021 by the suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The project stretches from the Afam-Oyigbo Junction in Oyigbo town to Afam main town, where the power station and Rivers State government-owned Cassava processing plant is located.

It covers over five kilometres of road that connects remote villages like Obete and Azuogu which borders the Imo River in Oyigbo local government area.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend in Port Harcourt yesterday, a community leader in the area, Hon. Innocent Ajaelu, said considering the slow pace of work on the road, it may take another two years for the project to be completed.

Ajaelu said: “Considering…





Source: Leadership Newspaper