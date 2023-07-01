Don’t Appoint Ex Governors As Ministers, Forum Tells Tinubu





The South West Youth Forum (SWYF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to appoint any of the past Governors as Ministers in his cabinet which is expected to be constituted any time soon.

Chairman of the Forum, Comrade Funsho Ajimuda disclosed this in a press statement. He accused most of the past Governors of plundering their respective states into humongous domestic and foreign debts.

He said: “As it has been speculated that many of the immediate past governors in the country are lobbying to be appointed one minister or the other. It is an act of greed, shamelessness and

selfishness that 8 years executive governor will be angling to be a Minister while their political son is Governor.

“The Forum wish to reiterate that such advances from these Governors should be ignored. It is on record that this crop of Governors plundered their respective states and plunged the states into humongous debts- domestic and foreign.

“It is glaring that most of these past governors ruin…





Source: Leadership Newspaper