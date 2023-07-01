Jigawa Governor Promises Action Against Flood, Teacher Shortage





Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has promised to address the annual flooding and shortage of teachers in the state.

The governor spoke when he received the Emir of Dutse, Muhammad Na”Iim Nuhu Sanusi, who paid him a salah homage at Government House in Dutse.

The governor said his government would do everything possible to improve the living condition of Jigawa people within the limited resources.

According to him, this includes improving the education sector, infrastructure, public healthcare services delivery, agriculture, economic empowerment and tackling environmental degradation and flooding which kills people and destroys properties every year.

“We will also continue to collaborate with security agencies, traditional rulers, religious/community leaders and the general public in promoting peace, unity and progress in our dear state.

“We have been part of the immediate past state government and we have seen the efforts made in developing the state, therefore we are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper