Nollywood Producer Flags Off African Cultural Film Centre In US





Popular Nollywood Producer and Director, Emem Isong-Misodi added another feather to her filmmaking cap when she opened a multimillion-naira Royal Arts African Center ahead of hosting the inaugural edition of her African Cultural Film Festival in the Unites States.

The center located in Houston, Texas, is in fulfilment of her lifelong ambition to take Nigeria’s cultures to the world. This is in an effort to foster mutual and peaceful co-existence between each community.

The opening was attended Nollywood stars, directors among other dignitaries who flew into Houston to be part of history. Attendees include Lancelot Oduwa Imaseun, Alex Ekubo, Bukky Wright, Thelma Okoduwa, Bola Aduwo, Anita Chris, Ijeoma Onah of Nigeria International Film Summit. Others are Uche James Iroha, Archbishop Cletus Bassey of Destiny International Missions, Pastor and Mrs. Morayo Fagboro of Kingdom Life Assembly, Bode Ojo, Grace Charis Bassey (formerly Belinda Effah), Kenyan, Ruth Maingi among…





Source: Leadership Newspaper