Outrage As Police Vehicle Runs Over Handcuffed Man In Edo





The university town of Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State was on Thursday evening jolted as a team of policemen with their official vehicle (a black sienna bus, provided by the Edo State Government) ran over a handcuffed middle aged man who earlier asked to lie down by the policemen.

A trending video that surfaced on Friday morning showed people gathered, apparently watching the handcuffed man on the floor infront of the police vehicle, before the driver moved, crushing and dragging him on the ground for over 100meters, while ignoring shouts from the crowd.

The incident generated uproar from the crowd, but the angry crowd was quickly dispersed by gunshots from the policemen.

Responding, the Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor in a press statement, said the policemen have been arrested and that Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dankwara has called for calm.

Source: Leadership Newspaper