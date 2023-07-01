Police Arrest Patrol Team For Running Over Handcuffed Man





Members of a police patrol team whose vehicle ran over a handcuffed man in Ekpoma area of the state late Thursday have been arrested on the orders of the police commissioner.

There was stir at the university town of Ekpoma in Esan West local government area of Edo State Thursday evening when the patrol vehicle ran over the man who was earlier handcuffed and asked to lie down by the policemen.

A video surfaced yesterday showing a crowd apparently watching the handcuffed man on the floor at the front of the police vehicle, before the driver moved, dragging him on the ground for more than 100 meters while ignoring shouts from the crowd.

The incident generated an uproar from the crowd which was quickly dispersed by gunshots from the policemen.

Spokesman of the Edo State police command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor in a press statement however said the policemen had been arrested and the commissioner of police, Mohammed Dankwara, had appealed for calm.

The statement said: “The facts…





Source: Leadership Newspaper