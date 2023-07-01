Sudan: Dangote Doles Out Millions Of Naira To Nigerian Returnees





The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has offered relief to more Nigerian nationals fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

The recent, One Hundred and Twenty-Five persons including many disabled, flown into Abuja by Tarco Airline on Saturday, June 24th, each received N100,000 and dignity packs courtesy of the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Recall that over 2,278 returnees received N100,000 each in May, with care packs to help with their immediate needs, and enable them reunite with their families all across the country.

ADF reactivated its intervention to help ease the return of stranded nationals evacuated from Sudan amongst them, older people, disabled persons, visually impaired, physically challenged, youth, women and children.

Two men in their 70s who had planned to go on lesser Haj (umrah) by road through Khartoum got caught up in the war. Even though they tried another route, they were unable to reach their destination having lost all their belongings and their money.

Several returnees…





Source: Leadership Newspaper