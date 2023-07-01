Tackling Nigeria’s Education Crisis





The recent report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) revealing that a staggering 75 percent of primary school age pupils in Nigeria are unable to read with understanding or solve simple math problems ought to be seen by government, at all levels, as a wake-up call.

> In addition to the aforementioned information, a report conducted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in collaboration with the Global Education Monitoring Report, has revealed that the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria had escalated to 20 million in 2022, compared to the approximately 12.5 million recorded in 2021.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, the dire state of education in Nigeria demands urgent attention and concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

Sadly, in our view, one of the primary challenges plaguing Nigeria’s education sector is the lack of access to quality learning opportunities. Regrettably, we dare say, insufficient…





Source: Leadership Newspaper